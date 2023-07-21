Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $87.50 and last traded at $87.65. 436,034 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,003,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LNTH shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.83.

Lantheus Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.97 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $38,253.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,112,527.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $38,253.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,112,527.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $146,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 92,743 shares in the company, valued at $9,082,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,835. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lantheus by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,595,000 after buying an additional 1,422,269 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Lantheus by 369.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,454,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,793 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,379,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Lantheus during the first quarter worth $71,671,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at $28,042,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Featured Stories

