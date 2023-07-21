Largo’s (LGO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 166.67% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet cut Largo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of NYSE LGO opened at $4.50 on Friday. Largo has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $7.91. The firm has a market cap of $288.21 million, a P/E ratio of -225.00 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Largo ( NYSE:LGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). Largo had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $57.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.67 million. Research analysts forecast that Largo will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Largo by 3.4% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,295,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,431,000 after buying an additional 175,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Largo by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,146,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 31,943 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Largo by 911.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 116,512 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Largo by 293.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 77,426 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Largo by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

