Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Short Interest Down 21.5% in June

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,760,000 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the June 15th total of 12,440,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Las Vegas Sands

In other news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 205,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,385 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,470 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 270.7% during the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,993,958 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $95,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,042 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 39.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 5.4 %

Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.44. The company had a trading volume of 9,894,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,705,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.53. The firm has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.15. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -438.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

