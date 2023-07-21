Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Raised to $179.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $179.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

LEA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Lear from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lear from $141.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $164.08.

Lear Price Performance

Shares of LEA opened at $148.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lear has a 1-year low of $114.67 and a 1-year high of $158.44.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.23. Lear had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lear will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Lear’s payout ratio is 43.63%.

Insider Activity

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,390,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,390,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total transaction of $277,469.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,291 shares of company stock worth $2,709,541 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Lear by 2,027.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lear by 90.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the first quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

