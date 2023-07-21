Learning Technologies Group’s (LTG) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Learning Technologies Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of LTG stock opened at GBX 87.20 ($1.14) on Monday. Learning Technologies Group has a 12-month low of GBX 74.75 ($0.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 157.70 ($2.06). The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 92.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 116.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £689.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,180.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.34.

Learning Technologies Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a GBX 1.15 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Learning Technologies Group’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Learning Technologies Group’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Learning Technologies Group

About Learning Technologies Group

In other news, insider Kath Kearney Croft bought 9,004 shares of Learning Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £9,994.44 ($13,068.04). Insiders own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, GP Strategies, and Other segments.

