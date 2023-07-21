Learning Technologies Group’s (LTG) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Learning Technologies Group Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of LTG stock opened at GBX 87.20 ($1.14) on Monday. Learning Technologies Group has a 12-month low of GBX 74.75 ($0.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 157.70 ($2.06). The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 92.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 116.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £689.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,180.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.34.
Learning Technologies Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a GBX 1.15 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Learning Technologies Group’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Learning Technologies Group’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.
Insider Transactions at Learning Technologies Group
About Learning Technologies Group
Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, GP Strategies, and Other segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Learning Technologies Group
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for Learning Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learning Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.