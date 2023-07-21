Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Buys Shares of 2,272 iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $97.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.86. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $98.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.9529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

