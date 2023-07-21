Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Trims Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.0% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $108.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.37 and a 200 day moving average of $110.61. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.52 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The firm has a market cap of $275.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 354,203 shares of company stock worth $41,055,309 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MRK. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BTIG Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Societe Generale lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.53.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

