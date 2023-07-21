Leede Jones Gab Reaffirms Speculative Buy Rating for ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN)

Leede Jones Gab reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for ProMIS Neurosciences’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.46) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

ProMIS Neurosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PMN opened at $4.85 on Monday. ProMIS Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The stock has a market cap of $41.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.97.

Get ProMIS Neurosciences alerts:

ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter.

ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops antibody therapies and therapeutic vaccines neurodegenerative diseases and other misfolded protein diseases in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.