Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Short Interest Update

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the June 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $176,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $172,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 104.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 33,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 4.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

BWG stock remained flat at $8.41 on Thursday. 34,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,907. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $9.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.07.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

