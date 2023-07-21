LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) PT Lowered to $8.00 at BTIG Research

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
LENSAR Stock Performance
LNSR stock opened at $3.42 on Monday. LENSAR has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05.
LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $8.25 million for the quarter. LENSAR had a negative return on equity of 41.47% and a negative net margin of 51.10%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNSR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of LENSAR by 1,073.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 22,239 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LENSAR during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LENSAR during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in LENSAR by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of LENSAR in the first quarter valued at about $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.01% of the company’s stock.
LENSAR Company Profile
LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than LENSAR
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for LENSAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENSAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.