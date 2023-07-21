LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) PT Lowered to $8.00 at BTIG Research

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

LENSAR Stock Performance

LNSR stock opened at $3.42 on Monday. LENSAR has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $8.25 million for the quarter. LENSAR had a negative return on equity of 41.47% and a negative net margin of 51.10%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other LENSAR news, Director Aimee S. Weisner bought 16,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $45,779.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,285 shares in the company, valued at $149,283.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Aimee S. Weisner acquired 22,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $57,376.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Aimee S. Weisner bought 16,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $45,779.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,285 shares in the company, valued at $149,283.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 42,300 shares of company stock worth $111,171. Insiders own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNSR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of LENSAR by 1,073.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 22,239 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LENSAR during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LENSAR during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in LENSAR by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of LENSAR in the first quarter valued at about $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

LENSAR Company Profile

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

