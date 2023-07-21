Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) PT Lowered to $6.00

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Guggenheim lowered Leslie’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Leslie’s from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. William Blair lowered Leslie’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Leslie’s from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $5.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.80. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.33.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $212.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.36 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 54.83% and a net margin of 7.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Leslie’s by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Leslie’s by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Leslie’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Leslie’s by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

