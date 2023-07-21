Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $124.15

Shares of Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $124.15 and last traded at $127.39, with a volume of 4363 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.37.

Li Ning Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.93 and its 200 day moving average is $185.81.

Get Li Ning alerts:

Li Ning Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.5744 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.