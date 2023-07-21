Libra Wealth LLC Has $13.70 Million Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Libra Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 271,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 7.9% of Libra Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $13,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHR. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.33. The stock had a trading volume of 95,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,804. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $48.09 and a 52-week high of $52.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.88.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

