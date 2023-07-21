Libra Wealth LLC Invests $202,000 in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Libra Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. Parker Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,928,000. Opes Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $601,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,817,000,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,169. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $99.96 and a 52 week high of $100.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.36.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

