Libra Wealth LLC Sells 1,340 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Libra Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,660 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.5% of Libra Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Tesla by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in Tesla by 8.7% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,639 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.88.

Tesla Trading Down 0.6 %

Tesla stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $261.33. The stock had a trading volume of 62,771,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,990,203. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $828.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.89.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at $31,819,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,299 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

