LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 98.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LFMD. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of LifeMD from $3.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of LifeMD from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

LifeMD Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LFMD opened at $3.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.66. LifeMD has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

LifeMD ( NASDAQ:LFMD ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter. LifeMD had a negative net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 7,255.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that LifeMD will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LifeMD news, insider Nicholas P. Alvarez purchased 10,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $31,279.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bertrand Velge acquired 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $53,655.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas P. Alvarez acquired 10,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $31,279.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 129,124 shares of company stock valued at $314,166. Insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LifeMD

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LifeMD by 32.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LifeMD by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of LifeMD by 50.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LifeMD by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LifeMD by 9.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD Company Profile



LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including urgent and primary care, men's and women's health, and dermatology, chronic care management, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and food and drug administration approved medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and NavaMD, a female-oriented and tele-dermatology brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

