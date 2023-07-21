LifeSpeak (OTC:LSPKF) Trading 10.3% Higher

Shares of LifeSpeak Inc. (OTC:LSPKF – Get Free Report) traded up 10.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. 7,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 5,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on LifeSpeak from C$0.80 to C$0.60 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on LifeSpeak from C$1.05 to C$0.90 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Cormark downgraded LifeSpeak from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.60.

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for digital mental, physical, and wellbeing resources for mid and enterprise-sized organizations in Canada and the United States. The company offers digital educational resources, such as easily consumable videos, podcasts, and articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; on-demand workout library, and automated and live sessions in various areas, including general fitness, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others under the Wellbeats and LIFT session brands; caregiver support services under the Torchlight brand name; and on-demand substance use support services under the ALAViDA brand.

