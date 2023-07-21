Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LNW. B. Riley started coverage on Light & Wonder in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Light & Wonder from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday. SpectralCast reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LNW opened at $69.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Light & Wonder has a one year low of $40.10 and a one year high of $71.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.79.

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $670.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.14 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 140.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Light & Wonder news, Director Hamish Mclennan sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,657,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jamie Odell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.90 per share, with a total value of $294,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hamish Mclennan sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,657,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 216,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,681,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

