Lightbridge (LTBR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The energy company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:LTBR opened at $5.80 on Friday. Lightbridge has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $70.35 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 2.79.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Lightbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lightbridge by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,229 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Lightbridge by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,609 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lightbridge by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lightbridge by 72.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops nuclear fuel technology. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

