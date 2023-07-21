Lincoln National Corp Acquires 541 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 6.2% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,673.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,897. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Mills Trading Up 1.6 %

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $76.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.16 and its 200 day moving average is $81.96. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.16 and a 1 year high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.76%.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

