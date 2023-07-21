Lincoln National Corp Buys 31,829 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 142.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,829 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.37 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $51.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.05 and a 200-day moving average of $50.21.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

