Lincoln National Corp Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $853,748,000. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,781,606 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,163,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,719,000 after buying an additional 1,351,161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,566,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,456,000 after buying an additional 1,291,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,781,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,673,000 after buying an additional 683,878 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $102.99 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $91.24 and a twelve month high of $109.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.