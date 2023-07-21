Lincoln National Corp Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in General Mills by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 47.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $525,000. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in General Mills by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,673.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,897 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Mills Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $76.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.16 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

