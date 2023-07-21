Lincoln National Corp Reduces Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Lincoln National Corp cut its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $133.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.87. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $176.34. The company has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

