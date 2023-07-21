Lincoln National Corp Sells 4,164 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,611,000 after buying an additional 169,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,931,000 after buying an additional 385,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $26.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $27.36.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 78.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.91.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

