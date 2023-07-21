Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Gap Down to $27.69

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.69, but opened at $27.11. Livent shares last traded at $26.78, with a volume of 629,574 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LTHM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Livent from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Livent from $37.00 to $33.50 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.23.

Livent Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Livent had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 36.30%. The company had revenue of $235.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Livent by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,674,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,334,000 after purchasing an additional 797,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Livent by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,659,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,971 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Livent by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,824,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,997,000 after purchasing an additional 421,082 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Livent by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,879,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,180 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Livent by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,844,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,938,000 after purchasing an additional 247,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Featured Stories

