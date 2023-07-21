LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the June 15th total of 4,100,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $57.17 on Friday. LKQ has a twelve month low of $46.20 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.18.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LKQ will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $56,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,872.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $73,671.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $56,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,872.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,590 shares of company stock valued at $255,050. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LKQ

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 94.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 55.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.