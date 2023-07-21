LMG Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 566 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $641,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, Planning Center Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BAC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.81. The company had a trading volume of 17,691,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,034,555. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $253.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.68.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.26.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.