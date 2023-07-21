LMG Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 652 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 2.0% of LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,595,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,754. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.50 and a 12 month high of $235.07. The stock has a market cap of $137.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.81.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.96.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

