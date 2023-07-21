LMG Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,579 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Aflac comprises about 1.5% of LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 36.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Aflac by 6.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Aflac Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.48. 369,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,385. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.75 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $556,101.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,993.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,649,767. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

