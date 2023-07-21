LMG Wealth Partners LLC Buys 2,157 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Motco lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Alterity Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $192,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,030,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,130,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average of $40.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

