LMG Wealth Partners LLC Buys 3,226 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $312,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 111,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Sysco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 143,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Sysco by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.67. The stock had a trading volume of 438,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,649. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.22 and a 1 year high of $87.95. The company has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

