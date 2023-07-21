LMG Wealth Partners LLC Has $937,000 Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simmons Bank grew its position in Waste Management by 12.5% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 12,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WM. Truist Financial began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.00.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,552. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.25. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

