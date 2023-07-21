LMG Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 678.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $259.13. The stock had a trading volume of 686,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,976. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.47.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

