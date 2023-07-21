Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Trimmed by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 2.2% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $24,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $454.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,009. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $456.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.14. The firm has a market cap of $115.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $381.55 and a 52 week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.