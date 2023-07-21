Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Trimmed by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 2.2% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $24,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.43.
Lockheed Martin Stock Performance
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
