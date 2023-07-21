Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Buys 24,653 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,653 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned 0.24% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $41,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,027,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,926,285.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $116,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,027,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,926,285.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,397 shares of company stock worth $4,162,229. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

BR stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $169.82. 62,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,422. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $183.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

