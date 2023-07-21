Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Grows Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Generac by 568.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Generac from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Generac from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.48.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC stock traded down $1.97 on Friday, hitting $145.31. 322,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $282.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.84 and its 200 day moving average is $117.59.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total value of $510,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,614,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total value of $510,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,690 shares in the company, valued at $63,614,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,438 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.