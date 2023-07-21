Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $102.92 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 988,378 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 13,571 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.2% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.09% of Starbucks worth $102,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 10.4% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 5.4% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.9% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,084,750 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $112,955,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

Starbucks Price Performance

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.61. 3,144,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,294,194. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $117.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.50.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

