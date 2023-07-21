Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $180.30 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,780,552 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 6,782 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 2.1% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $180,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 7,923 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 29.7% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $1,900,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 8,888 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dover Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 11.1% in the first quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 20,443 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.53.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.6 %

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

NYSE ABT traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,294,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,065,822. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.05 and a 200 day moving average of $106.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $115.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 62.01%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

