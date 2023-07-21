Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Raises Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $53,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.96.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $3.16 on Friday, reaching $234.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,616,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.81. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.50 and a twelve month high of $235.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

