Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 6,710 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,480,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,710 shares during the period. Church & Dwight accounts for 1.5% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned 0.61% of Church & Dwight worth $130,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 105,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 21,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 254,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $619,978.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,153.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $619,978.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,153.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $1,115,305.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,062.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 305,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,632,614. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.38.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.30. 333,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,061. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.73. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $100.52. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

