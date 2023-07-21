Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Trims Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 151,401 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $16,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROST. Gordon Haskett lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 26th. 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, June 26th. SpectralCast reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.65.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares in the company, valued at $33,363,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.44 and a 12 month high of $122.44.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

