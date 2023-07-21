Loudon Investment Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Loudon Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aflac by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,984 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Aflac by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,965,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,249,000 after purchasing an additional 186,548 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 6,918.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,676,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,286,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,590,000 after purchasing an additional 72,705 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.79. 270,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,466,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.06 and a 200-day moving average of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.75 and a 52-week high of $74.01.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AFL. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,199.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,730.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,199.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,649,767. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.