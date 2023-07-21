Loudon Investment Management LLC Has $2.35 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Loudon Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.6% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intel by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Intel by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,843,312 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $524,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995,350 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.66.

Insider Activity at Intel

Intel Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.74. 5,656,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,197,277. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.51. The firm has a market cap of $140.73 billion, a PE ratio of -49.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.