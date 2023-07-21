Loudon Investment Management LLC Has $234,000 Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Loudon Investment Management LLC decreased its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 51,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 154.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.5% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SLG shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $107,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,383.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLG traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,012,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,356. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average of $29.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.56. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $51.69.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($6.96). SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $221.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is -145.74%.

About SL Green Realty

Free Report

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Further Reading

