Loudon Investment Management LLC Makes New $745,000 Investment in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Loudon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RHI. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 32.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 28.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 33,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RHI traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,981. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.35. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $89.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.81.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 39.94%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

RHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Robert Half International Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting service in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

