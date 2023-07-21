LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $6,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LPLA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 218,199.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,577,580,000 after buying an additional 95,148,049 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $217,799,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $117,183,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in LPL Financial by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,981,000 after buying an additional 362,953 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 733,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,605,000 after buying an additional 333,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $232.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.00 and a fifty-two week high of $271.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.38. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.91.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.14. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.78.

In other news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 557 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $180.23 per share, with a total value of $100,388.11. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

