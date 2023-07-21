LTG Capital LLC Buys 1,278 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

LTG Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.4% of LTG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. LTG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,868,000 after buying an additional 345,185,954 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,342 shares during the period. Kabouter Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 2,175,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,825,000 after purchasing an additional 750,294 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,118,000.

Shares of SCZ traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $60.84. The stock had a trading volume of 42,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.52. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $62.47.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.9993 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

