LTG Capital LLC Buys 2,009 Shares of ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SAA)

LTG Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SAA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 accounts for 8.6% of LTG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. LTG Capital LLC owned about 28.28% of ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 worth $8,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 during the first quarter valued at about $88,000.

SAA stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.59. 4,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,817. ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $27.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average is $21.72.

ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

