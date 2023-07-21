LTG Capital LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

LTG Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of LTG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. LTG Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.37. 59,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,334. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.55. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

